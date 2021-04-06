BlackRock Inc. Increases Stock Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH) by 23.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,430 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 649 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Foresight Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 293,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 2,146.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 260,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,514,000 after purchasing an additional 249,000 shares during the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 249,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,288,000 after purchasing an additional 10,188 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 241,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 163,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,460,000 after acquiring an additional 14,577 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $22.57 on Tuesday. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $15.53 and a 12 month high of $23.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.69.

