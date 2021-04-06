BlackRock Inc. Has $60,000 Stock Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU) by 393.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 770,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,624,000 after purchasing an additional 35,528 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,023,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 289.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 121,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after buying an additional 90,025 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 57,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 7,369 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 28.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 9,159 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF alerts:

BATS BBEU opened at $28.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.27 and a 200-day moving average of $25.62.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.