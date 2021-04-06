BlackRock Inc. Acquires 852 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAX)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAX) by 443.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,044 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BBAX. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,271,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF by 89.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 16,008 shares during the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 42,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 5,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the period.

BBAX opened at $29.03 on Tuesday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $18.94 and a twelve month high of $29.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.72 and a 200-day moving average of $26.51.

