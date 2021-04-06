BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:BTZ)

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0839 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of BTZ traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.59. 237,007 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,706. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.61 and its 200-day moving average is $14.53. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 52 week low of $11.88 and a 52 week high of $15.18.

About BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

