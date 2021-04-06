Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) Hits New 52-Week High at $3.60

Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$3.60 and last traded at C$3.55, with a volume of 17334 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$3.52.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BDI shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$4.10 to C$4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Black Diamond Group from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Cormark raised their target price on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$4.25 to C$5.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Get Black Diamond Group alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.60, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$206.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.87.

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$56.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$37.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Black Diamond Group Limited will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Black Diamond Group Company Profile (TSE:BDI)

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial, and resource industries, as well as government agencies in North America.

See Also: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Black Diamond Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Diamond Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.