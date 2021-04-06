Bitcoin SV (BSV) Hits Market Capitalization of $4.77 Billion

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 6th. Bitcoin SV has a total market cap of $4.77 billion and $2.64 billion worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin SV token can now be bought for $254.99 or 0.00439922 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded 22.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,963.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $639.98 or 0.01104109 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $29.91 or 0.00051605 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001873 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000261 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000297 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 48.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Profile

Bitcoin SV (CRYPTO:BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,698,345 tokens. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io . Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

