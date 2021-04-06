Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) Hits Market Cap of $718.74 Million

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CURRENCY:BCHA) traded up 10.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. During the last week, Bitcoin Cash ABC has traded 29.8% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin Cash ABC has a total market cap of $718.74 million and $125.35 million worth of Bitcoin Cash ABC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Cash ABC coin can now be purchased for $38.70 or 0.00065722 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Cash ABC alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $58,881.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $647.66 or 0.01099938 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $250.68 or 0.00425732 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001997 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 52.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001189 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000313 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 39.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC Coin Profile

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CRYPTO:BCHA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s total supply is 18,572,921 coins. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_ABC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org

Bitcoin Cash ABC Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Cash ABC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash ABC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Cash ABC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Cash ABC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Cash ABC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.