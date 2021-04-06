BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its stake in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) by 98.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 802,295 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BioNTech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in BioNTech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in BioNTech during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in BioNTech by 466.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in BioNTech during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BNTX. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on BioNTech from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on BioNTech from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $104.00 target price on BioNTech and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 price target on BioNTech and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BioNTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.56.

Shares of BioNTech stock opened at $115.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.69 and a beta of -1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.09. BioNTech SE has a 12-month low of $37.00 and a 12-month high of $131.00.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $2.13. BioNTech had a negative return on equity of 66.72% and a negative net margin of 250.12%. Analysts expect that BioNTech SE will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

BioNTech Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

