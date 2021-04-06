BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CFO Greef Roderick De Sells 3,855 Shares

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CFO Greef Roderick De sold 3,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.53, for a total transaction of $140,823.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 186,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,800,826.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Greef Roderick De also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

On Friday, March 26th, Greef Roderick De sold 2,893 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $101,283.93.

On Friday, February 19th, Greef Roderick De sold 4,509 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total transaction of $183,786.84.

On Wednesday, February 17th, Greef Roderick De sold 4,424 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $183,817.20.

BLFS opened at $35.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.93, a PEG ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 1.55. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.88 and a 52-week high of $47.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.25.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 21st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $14.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.43 million. BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 0.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BLFS has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $35.50 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Benchmark raised shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. BioLife Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLFS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 82.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,111,337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,162,000 after purchasing an additional 503,659 shares in the last quarter. Tower House Partners LLP purchased a new position in BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $18,872,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $17,934,000. Iron Triangle Partners LP purchased a new position in BioLife Solutions during the third quarter valued at $4,341,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in BioLife Solutions during the first quarter valued at $2,684,000. 67.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.