BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CEO Sells $370,742.97 in Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CEO Michael Rice sold 10,149 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.53, for a total transaction of $370,742.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,960,854.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Michael Rice also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

On Friday, March 26th, Michael Rice sold 3,809 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $133,353.09.

On Friday, February 26th, Michael Rice sold 861 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total transaction of $34,069.77.

On Friday, February 19th, Michael Rice sold 10,107 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $411,961.32.

On Wednesday, February 17th, Michael Rice sold 9,917 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $412,051.35.

BLFS opened at $35.72 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.93, a P/E/G ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 1.55. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.88 and a 52-week high of $47.97.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 21st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 0.53%. The company had revenue of $14.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.43 million. Research analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BLFS has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in BioLife Solutions by 265.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. 67.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

Further Reading: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.