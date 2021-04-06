BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) Trading Down 4.7%

Shares of BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) dropped 4.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $48.25 and last traded at $48.36. Approximately 1,897 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 290,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.77.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BCAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on BioAtla in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on BioAtla in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of BioAtla in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of BioAtla from $47.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

Get BioAtla alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.88.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.72). As a group, analysts expect that BioAtla, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in BioAtla in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in BioAtla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in BioAtla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $340,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in BioAtla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $340,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in BioAtla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $401,000.

About BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB)

BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.

Featured Article: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for BioAtla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioAtla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.