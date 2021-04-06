Beta Wealth Group Inc. Buys New Position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Beta Wealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 71,744 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $4,648,000. The Blackstone Group makes up about 4.0% of Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BX. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 10.7% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 194,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,139,000 after acquiring an additional 18,843 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the third quarter worth approximately $327,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. 59.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Blackstone Group stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.71. 14,711 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,839,850. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $51.09 billion, a PE ratio of 70.09 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.63 and a 200-day moving average of $62.96. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $76.25.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. The Blackstone Group’s revenue was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.7175 per share. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 166.23%.

Several research analysts have commented on BX shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.96.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $87,713,384.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc acquired 997,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $24,948,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

