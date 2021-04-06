Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.21.

BBBY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Standpoint Research lowered shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group lowered shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the fourth quarter valued at $284,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 200.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000.

Shares of BBBY stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.97. The stock had a trading volume of 100,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,568,181. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $53.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -15.66 and a beta of 2.10.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The retailer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.11). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Bed Bath & Beyond’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

