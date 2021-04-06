Beaxy (BXY) Market Cap Hits $3.64 Million

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. Beaxy has a market capitalization of $3.64 million and approximately $9,237.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beaxy coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0129 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Beaxy has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Beaxy Profile

BXY is a coin. It was first traded on February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 283,295,490 coins. The official website for Beaxy is beaxy.com . The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange . The official message board for Beaxy is medium.com/beaxy-exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Beaxy is a cryptocurrency exchange built by coders and traders to help the trading community with their needs. The Beaxy conducts an IP whitelisting process to new users, utilises hot & cold wallets, and has the exchange vetted by white-hackers to protect the traders. On the Beaxy Exchange platform, the traders have at their disposal different order types such as including limits, stops, trailing orders, OSO, etc. Beaxy has two tokens in use on the ecosystem, BXY and PLS. The BXY is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used to mitigate the fees and ease the transactions within the Beaxy network. The PLS provides loyalty rewards to qualified holders, to be a qualified holder the users need to convert their BXY to PLS. “

Buying and Selling Beaxy

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beaxy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beaxy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

