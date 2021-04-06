BCE (NYSE:BCE) Given New $62.00 Price Target at TD Securities

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) had its price objective cut by TD Securities from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BCE from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on BCE from $61.50 to $59.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded BCE from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Desjardins reissued a hold rating on shares of BCE in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.15.

Shares of NYSE:BCE opened at $45.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39. BCE has a 1-year low of $37.73 and a 1-year high of $46.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.33.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BCE will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.6816 dividend. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 99.24%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in BCE during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of BCE during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of BCE by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in BCE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 45.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

