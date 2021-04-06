Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $28.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.15% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc. is a leading manufacturer and marketer of high quality, mid-priced home furnishings. With over one hundred and thirty Bassett Furniture Direct stores, Bassett has leveraged its brand name in furniture with a network of licensed and Company-owned stores that focus on providing consumers with a friendly and professional environment for buying furniture and accessories. The Company continues to sell its products to other retailers, in addition to the Company’s dedicated retail store program. Bassett’s retail strategy promotes affordable custom-built furniture that is ready for delivery in the home within thirty days. The stores also feature the latest on-trend furniture styles, more than one thousand upholstery fabrics, free in-home design visits, and coordinated decorating accessories. “

BSET has been the topic of a number of other reports. Noble Financial assumed coverage on Bassett Furniture Industries in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Sidoti boosted their price objective on Bassett Furniture Industries from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

NASDAQ BSET traded up $1.14 on Tuesday, reaching $25.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,876. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.20. The stock has a market cap of $252.90 million, a PE ratio of -11.50, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.56. Bassett Furniture Industries has a twelve month low of $4.41 and a twelve month high of $28.10.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.16. Bassett Furniture Industries had a negative net margin of 5.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bassett Furniture Industries will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSET. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 213.6% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 206,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,148,000 after buying an additional 140,710 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 5,774.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 120,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 118,834 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $920,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $742,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $448,000. 54.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bassett Furniture Industries

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated engages in the manufacture, marketing, and retail of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail Â-company-owned Stores, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products to a network of company-owned retail stores and licensee-owned stores, and independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

