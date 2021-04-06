Barrington Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC)

Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Franklin Covey in a report released on Monday, April 5th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $0.43 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.50. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08. Franklin Covey had a positive return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $48.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.03 million.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised Franklin Covey from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Franklin Covey from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

Shares of Franklin Covey stock opened at $30.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.47 million, a P/E ratio of -43.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 50.71 and a beta of 1.64. Franklin Covey has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $30.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.16.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Franklin Covey by 102.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Franklin Covey during the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Covey in the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 459.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 3,056 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 305.4% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 5,475 shares during the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Covey Company Profile

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, leadership, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

