Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TAP Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,729,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,748,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,273,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $379,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,014,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. 47.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ traded up $0.69 on Tuesday, reaching $331.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,164,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,323,836. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $318.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $310.67. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $189.19 and a 12-month high of $338.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

