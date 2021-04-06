Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,454 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at $8,021,574,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Facebook by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,299,199,000 after purchasing an additional 9,362,408 shares during the last quarter. SB Management Ltd purchased a new position in Facebook in the third quarter valued at about $2,222,276,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in Facebook by 1,791.4% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,405,858 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $18,849,000 after purchasing an additional 7,014,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in Facebook by 357.0% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 4,219,334 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,152,553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Facebook from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Facebook from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen raised their price target on Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Facebook from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.90.

Shares of Facebook stock traded down $1.86 on Tuesday, reaching $307.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 373,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,850,580. The company has a market capitalization of $874.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.18, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.51 and a 52-week high of $310.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $274.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $270.73.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.06, for a total transaction of $11,861,435.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total value of $196,613.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,982,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,404,844 shares of company stock valued at $378,865,093 over the last quarter. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

