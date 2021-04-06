Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Invests $583,000 in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,219 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $2,213,000. Beta Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new position in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $5,152,000. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $5,852,000. swisspartners Ltd. purchased a new position in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $899,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $5,946,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.77.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $716,047.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,984 shares in the company, valued at $27,158,232. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 33,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total value of $6,220,403.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,813,217.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,367,269 shares of company stock valued at $251,173,842. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIS traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $190.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,740,521. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $94.52 and a 1-year high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $190.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.65.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. Equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

