Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Invests $155,000 in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,076 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. FIX downgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 price target on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.11.

WMT stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $140.08. 207,138 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,579,816. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.03. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.01 and a 1-year high of $153.66. The company has a market cap of $394.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $152.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is 44.62%.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to purchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 289,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.86, for a total value of $38,181,381.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,215,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,060,573.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total value of $92,811,881.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $2,841,234,491.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,035,000 shares of company stock valued at $267,991,487 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

