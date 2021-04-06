Barclays PLC Trims Stake in GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT)

Barclays PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) by 28.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,167 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in GSI Technology were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in GSI Technology during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in GSI Technology by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in GSI Technology by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 6,293 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC raised its position in GSI Technology by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 127,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in GSI Technology by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 859,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,362,000 after purchasing an additional 65,488 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of GSI Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

NASDAQ GSIT opened at $6.97 on Tuesday. GSI Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $5.21 and a one year high of $8.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.97. The firm has a market cap of $165.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 0.88.

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.76 million during the quarter. GSI Technology had a negative net margin of 61.99% and a negative return on equity of 22.69%.

In other GSI Technology news, Director Robert Yau sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lee-Lean Shu sold 24,793 shares of GSI Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $198,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,007,210 shares in the company, valued at $16,057,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 57,810 shares of company stock worth $462,610. 35.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers static random access memory (SRAM) products, such as SyncBurst for microprocessor cache and other applications; No Bus Turnaround SRAMs to address the needs of networking and telecom applications; SigmaQuad and SigmaDDR products for density and random transaction rate requirements of networking and telecom applications; and radiation-hardened and radiation-tolerant SRAMs for aerospace and military applications, such as networking satellites and missiles.

