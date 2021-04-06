Barclays PLC Sells 1,573 Shares of General Finance Co. (NASDAQ:GFN)

Barclays PLC lessened its position in shares of General Finance Co. (NASDAQ:GFN) by 32.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,573 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in General Finance were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GFN. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in General Finance in the first quarter valued at $81,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in General Finance by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its stake in General Finance by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 61,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 5,597 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in General Finance by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 779,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,935,000 after purchasing an additional 10,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in General Finance by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 643,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,479,000 after purchasing an additional 84,243 shares in the last quarter. 24.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon sold 823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.88, for a total transaction of $83,024.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,103 shares in the company, valued at $716,550.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 29.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ GFN opened at $12.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.39 million, a P/E ratio of 203.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.80. General Finance Co. has a 1 year low of $4.62 and a 1 year high of $13.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $89.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.10 million. General Finance had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 18.87%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Finance Co. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Finance Company Profile

General Finance Corporation, a specialty rental services company, provides portable storage, modular space, and liquid containment solutions in North America and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company's portable storage products include storage containers for classroom equipment storage, construction equipment and tool storage, disaster shelters, landscaping sheds, recreational equipment storage, and retail inventory storage applications; and freight containers used in freight transportation.

