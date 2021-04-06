Barclays PLC Sells 10,276 Shares of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID)

Barclays PLC decreased its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) by 40.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,276 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Ovid Therapeutics were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of OVID. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Ovid Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,641,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,411,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,880,000 after purchasing an additional 652,042 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $808,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 237.3% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 191,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 134,959 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $317,000. 39.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OVID opened at $3.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.36 million, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.17. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $9.40.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts predict that Ovid Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

OVID has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Ovid Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ovid Therapeutics from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.83.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of angelman syndrome in adults; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of fragile X syndrome in adolescent and young male adults.

