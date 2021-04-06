Barclays PLC Has $41,000 Holdings in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD)

Barclays PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) by 29.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,555 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Quad/Graphics were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Quad/Graphics by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,346,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,964,000 after buying an additional 92,986 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Quad/Graphics by 9.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,321,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,004,000 after acquiring an additional 113,602 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Quad/Graphics by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 999,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,819,000 after acquiring an additional 76,600 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Quad/Graphics by 4.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 656,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 27,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Quad/Graphics by 922.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 151,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 136,799 shares during the last quarter. 39.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:QUAD opened at $3.66 on Tuesday. Quad/Graphics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.05 and a twelve month high of $6.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.85.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.33). Quad/Graphics had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 15.25%.

About Quad/Graphics

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates in United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

