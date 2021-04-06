Barclays PLC Has $33,000 Stock Holdings in Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC)

Barclays PLC decreased its position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC) by 29.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,385 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Ohio Valley Banc were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ohio Valley Banc by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 229,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,414,000 after buying an additional 18,035 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Ohio Valley Banc during the 4th quarter worth $1,224,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Ohio Valley Banc by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,495 shares of the bank’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Ohio Valley Banc during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.46% of the company’s stock.

OVBC stock opened at $24.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.55. Ohio Valley Banc Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $19.20 and a fifty-two week high of $32.70.

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 15.26%. The company had revenue of $12.41 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th.

About Ohio Valley Banc

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

