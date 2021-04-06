Barclays PLC Decreases Stock Holdings in MMA Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAC)

Barclays PLC reduced its holdings in shares of MMA Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAC) by 28.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 606 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in MMA Capital were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of MMA Capital by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MMA Capital by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 173,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,912,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of MMA Capital by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 19,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 8,248 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of MMA Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of MMA Capital by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 10,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.55% of the company’s stock.

MMAC opened at $20.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.08. The company has a quick ratio of 10.34, a current ratio of 10.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. MMA Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.50 and a 12-month high of $29.00.

MMA Capital Holdings, Inc focuses on investments in debt associated with renewable energy infrastructure and real estate sectors. The company was formerly known as MMA Capital Management, LLC and changed its name to MMA Capital Holdings, Inc in January 2019. MMA Capital Holdings, Inc was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

