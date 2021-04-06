Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Barclays (NYSE:BCS)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, January 28th. BCS cut Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Barclays presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NYSE BCS traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.26. 6,021,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,586,560. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.50. Barclays has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $10.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.52 and its 200-day moving average is $7.55.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. Barclays had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 9.05%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Barclays will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Barclays by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,859,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,857 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Barclays by 113.2% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 39,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 21,005 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Barclays in the 4th quarter valued at about $436,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Barclays in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Barclays in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

