Barclays Increases Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Price Target to $219.00

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Barclays from $214.00 to $219.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.19% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SWK. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $203.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stanley Black & Decker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.14.

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $202.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $32.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. Stanley Black & Decker has a fifty-two week low of $97.64 and a fifty-two week high of $203.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $187.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.45.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 6.98%. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 3,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total value of $629,511.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,090 shares in the company, valued at $4,780,397.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

