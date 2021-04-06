Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 307,453 Shares of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) by 43.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 405,001 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 307,453 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in W&T Offshore were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in W&T Offshore by 80.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 9,334 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in W&T Offshore during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in W&T Offshore in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in W&T Offshore during the third quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Get W&T Offshore alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of W&T Offshore stock opened at $3.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 3.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.48. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $5.00.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $94.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.11 million. W&T Offshore had a net margin of 31.40% and a negative return on equity of 21.21%. Equities research analysts anticipate that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 51 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

Further Reading: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI).

Receive News & Ratings for W&T Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W&T Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.