Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 2,322 Shares of Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 67,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,322 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Sculptor Capital Management were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 41,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 7.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 7,037 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Sculptor Capital Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $391,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Sculptor Capital Management alerts:

Shares of SCU opened at $22.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 1.47. Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.10 and a 52 week high of $26.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $6.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $3.97. Sculptor Capital Management had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 74.87%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $2.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 11.3%. Sculptor Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 302.25%.

SCU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sculptor Capital Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Sculptor Capital Management from $25.00 to $26.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Sculptor Capital Management from $25.00 to $26.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Sculptor Capital Management Profile

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU).

Receive News & Ratings for Sculptor Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sculptor Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.