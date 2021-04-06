Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,545 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.17% of Funko worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FNKO. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Funko by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,704,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,689,000 after buying an additional 15,642 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Funko by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 12,026 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Funko by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 13,757 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Funko by 7.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Funko during the third quarter worth about $558,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FNKO opened at $21.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -79.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.41. Funko, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.27 and a 52-week high of $25.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.21. Funko had a positive return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Funko, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 56,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $1,019,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 4,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $89,423.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Funko from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Funko from $7.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Funko from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Funko from $6.60 to $15.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Funko from $6.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.98.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

