Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Position in Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) by 29.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 112,236 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 25,620 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Eastman Kodak were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Kodak in the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eastman Kodak by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 11,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Eastman Kodak in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Kodak in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Kodak during the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. 20.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KODK opened at $8.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.76. Eastman Kodak has a 52 week low of $1.65 and a 52 week high of $60.00.

Eastman Kodak Co engages in the provision of analog and digital innovations. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Printing, Digital Printing, Advanced Materials and Chemicals and Brand. The Traditional Printing segment consists of Prepress Solutions, which includes Kodak’s digital offset plate offerings and computer-to-plate imaging solutions.

