Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $943,000 Stock Position in Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,695 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Norwood Financial were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Norwood Financial by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 41,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Norwood Financial by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 321,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,415,000 after acquiring an additional 28,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Norwood Financial by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Norwood Financial news, Chairman William W. Davis, Jr. purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $45,072.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 41,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,998.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

NWFL opened at $26.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $220.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.01. Norwood Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $21.20 and a 1 year high of $30.47.

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. Norwood Financial had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $18.28 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Norwood Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th.

Norwood Financial Profile

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

