Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $925,000 Position in Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,305 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 662 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.47% of Culp worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CULP. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Culp by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 531,388 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,426,000 after buying an additional 189,251 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Culp during the fourth quarter valued at $1,225,000. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Culp by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 238,140 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 10,210 shares during the period. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Culp by 201.5% in the third quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 105,091 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 70,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Culp in the third quarter valued at $307,000. 63.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CULP stock opened at $15.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $191.51 million, a PE ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.99. Culp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.28 and a 1-year high of $17.88.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The textile maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $79.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.60 million. Culp had a positive return on equity of 2.83% and a negative net margin of 10.81%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Culp, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Culp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 209.52%.

In other Culp news, Chairman Franklin N. Saxon sold 1,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $31,569.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert George Iv Culp sold 1,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $27,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 231,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,935,602. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,857 shares of company stock valued at $82,569 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CULP. Raymond James raised their price objective on Culp from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Culp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

