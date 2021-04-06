Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $857,000 Position in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,290 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.15% of REV Group worth $857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in REV Group by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,237,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,688 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in REV Group by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,532,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,931,000 after acquiring an additional 257,323 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of REV Group by 132.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 390,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 221,937 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in REV Group by 199.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 114,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 76,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in REV Group by 64.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 170,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 67,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Christopher M. Daniels purchased 5,500 shares of REV Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.08 per share, for a total transaction of $49,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,120 shares in the company, valued at $1,199,649.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rodney M. Rushing purchased 16,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.98 per share, for a total transaction of $301,165.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 948,995 shares in the company, valued at $17,062,930.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 32,250 shares of company stock worth $442,105 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on REVG shares. TheStreet raised REV Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on REV Group from $10.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on REV Group from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of REV Group from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. REV Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.43.

REVG stock opened at $19.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.93 and a 200-day moving average of $10.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.98 and a beta of 2.67. REV Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $20.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. REV Group had a positive return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The business had revenue of $554.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that REV Group, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

REV Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers various fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

