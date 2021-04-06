Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 15,061 Shares of Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) by 32.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,061 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.83% of Provident Financial worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Provident Financial by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 637,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,016,000 after purchasing an additional 22,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.84% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial stock opened at $16.82 on Tuesday. Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.40 and a fifty-two week high of $18.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.08. The stock has a market cap of $125.17 million, a PE ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 0.63.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $8.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.45 million. Provident Financial had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 5.34%. As a group, analysts predict that Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.45%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PROV. Zacks Investment Research lowered Provident Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Provident Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Provident Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Hovde Group lowered shares of Provident Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

In other news, Director William E. Thomas sold 8,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total transaction of $148,838.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce Bennett sold 13,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total transaction of $223,606.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,907 shares of company stock worth $1,271,391 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.67% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, commercial business, and consumer loans.

