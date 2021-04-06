Bank of America Initiates Coverage on JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN)

Equities researchers at Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 145.68% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on JOAN. Piper Sandler began coverage on JOANN in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on JOANN in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

NASDAQ JOAN opened at $10.99 on Tuesday. JOANN has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $12.80.

In other news, SVP Robert Will bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $60,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Equity Investors V. L.P. Green sold 5,263,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total transaction of $58,954,940.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders purchased 77,000 shares of company stock valued at $924,000 over the last 90 days.

About JOANN

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies, including cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

