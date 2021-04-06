Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 5,930 Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich trimmed its holdings in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 35.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,930 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KRC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Kilroy Realty by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,472,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $773,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,038 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,570,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $434,522,000 after buying an additional 1,055,251 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc increased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 16.7% during the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 5,624,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,242,000 after acquiring an additional 803,900 shares in the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 1,787,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,631,000 after acquiring an additional 535,426 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in Kilroy Realty by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,764,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,268,000 after acquiring an additional 11,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Kilroy Realty news, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 23,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total value of $1,607,763.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,682.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Tyler H. Rose sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total value of $683,100.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 153,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,482,511.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:KRC opened at $66.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.91. Kilroy Realty Co. has a one year low of $45.28 and a one year high of $70.54.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.30). Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 3.56%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is 51.15%.

Several analysts have issued reports on KRC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kilroy Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Scotiabank raised Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.25.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

