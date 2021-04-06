Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Purchases 737 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 66.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,846 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 737 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,774 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners purchased a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $1,334,000. National Pension Service grew its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 904 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,515 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 9,845 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,739,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218 shares in the last quarter. 63.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on BIO. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $675.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $604.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th.

BIO stock opened at $582.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $585.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $577.54. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $364.32 and a 12-month high of $689.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.71. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 147.91%. The company had revenue of $789.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.80 million. On average, research analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

