Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $661,000 Holdings in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,104 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned approximately 0.21% of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Planning Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $10,575,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,380,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 9,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter.

CNRG stock opened at $111.48 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.46. SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF has a 12-month low of $36.02 and a 12-month high of $150.00.

