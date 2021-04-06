Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Grows Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 134.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,598 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,637 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Dollar General by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Dollar General by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on DG shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $243.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Dollar General from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Dollar General from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Evercore ISI raised Dollar General from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.83.

In other Dollar General news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total transaction of $5,208,417.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,393,492.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DG opened at $207.78 on Tuesday. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $162.41 and a fifty-two week high of $225.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $193.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.40. The firm has a market cap of $49.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.10). Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 21.40%.

Dollar General declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

