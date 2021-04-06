Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Buys 71,494 Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) by 8,936.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,294 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 71,494 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DB. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the third quarter worth about $88,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,371 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 8.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 39.4% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 191,995 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 54,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 14.0% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 4,873 shares in the last quarter. 24.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DB opened at $12.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.65 and a beta of 1.49. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $5.83 and a fifty-two week high of $13.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a negative return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 3.92%. Sell-side analysts predict that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services.

