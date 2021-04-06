Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Acquires 1,485 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 53.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FNV. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in Franco-Nevada by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in Franco-Nevada by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 1.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Franco-Nevada by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. raised its stake in Franco-Nevada by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada stock opened at $130.74 on Tuesday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1 year low of $103.21 and a 1 year high of $166.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.60. The stock has a market cap of $24.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.06, a PEG ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.48.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $304.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.88 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 9.17%. Franco-Nevada’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. CIBC cut their price target on Franco-Nevada from $251.50 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.93.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

