Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Analysts expect that Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) will announce $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Banco Santander-Chile’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.46. Banco Santander-Chile reported earnings per share of $0.36 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Banco Santander-Chile will report full year earnings of $1.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.68. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.91. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Banco Santander-Chile.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $789.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.53 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 17.13%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BSAC. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Banco Santander-Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of NYSE:BSAC opened at $24.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.38 and its 200-day moving average is $19.46. Banco Santander-Chile has a 52-week low of $13.31 and a 52-week high of $25.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Banco Santander-Chile during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 793.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Banco Santander-Chile during the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period.

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Corporate Investment Banking segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines.

