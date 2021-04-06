B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Takes Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 62,958 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,457,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $2,969,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 176,441 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,879,000 after acquiring an additional 10,683 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Fosun International Ltd lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 27,300 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,054,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 6.5% in the third quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 26,257 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $140.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $134.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.89. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $67.65 and a 1 year high of $167.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of $159.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 77.84%.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Standpoint Research lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.88.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

