B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Invests $5.40 Million in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,404,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 894,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,706,000 after buying an additional 182,966 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 752,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,208,000 after buying an additional 34,111 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 701,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,130,000 after buying an additional 20,233 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 607,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,822,000 after buying an additional 54,381 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 550,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,247,000 after buying an additional 164,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on AutoZone from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens lifted their target price on AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AutoZone from $1,505.00 to $1,640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,383.04.

In related news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,345.65, for a total value of $4,306,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,560,407.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Preston Frazer sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,322.87, for a total value of $978,923.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,313,609.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 30,477 shares of company stock worth $38,615,664 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

AZO opened at $1,415.88 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,272.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,198.87. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $811.01 and a one year high of $1,446.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.84 by $2.09. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 139.08% and a net margin of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $12.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

