B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Buys Shares of 81,572 Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 81,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,501,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG owned about 0.13% of Altra Industrial Motion at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AIMC. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 108.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 5,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIMC opened at $59.02 on Tuesday. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a 12-month low of $16.76 and a 12-month high of $66.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of -196.73, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Altra Industrial Motion had a positive return on equity of 9.85% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. The company had revenue of $453.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Altra Industrial Motion’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is presently 8.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Altra Industrial Motion has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

In other news, VP Craig Schuele sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 53,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,211,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James H. Woodward, Jr. sold 2,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total value of $145,367.14. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Altra Industrial Motion Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

