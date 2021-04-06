B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Acquires Shares of 595,655 General Electric (NYSE:GE)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 595,655 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $6,394,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Savior LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 157.7% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GE. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on General Electric from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on General Electric from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.60.

Shares of GE opened at $13.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $118.33 billion, a PE ratio of 37.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $14.41.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

