Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company. It focused on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Rehovot, Israel. “

AYLA has been the topic of several other reports. Noble Financial reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.20.

NASDAQ AYLA opened at $10.45 on Monday. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $8.62 and a 1-year high of $28.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.84.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.68 million. Ayala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 850.81% and a negative return on equity of 625.24%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ayala Pharmaceuticals will post -2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ayala Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Roni Mamluk sold 33,126 shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total transaction of $617,137.38. Also, insider Gary B. Gordon sold 3,000 shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $45,090.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,520 shares in the company, valued at $173,145.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,592 shares of company stock worth $954,801 over the last three months.

About Ayala Pharmaceuticals

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, which is an intravenous injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations.

